"I just feel so much more respected now" - Mandy Rose clears the air about moving to WWE RAW or SmackDown

Mandy Rose is currently having the best run of her career as the top female wrestler in the Black and Gold brand. She recently cleared the air about how she felt about moving back to the main roster after being on NXT.

In 2021, Rose ended her partnership with Dana Brooke and moved back to the Black and Gold brand. After successfully moving back, she reinvented herself and got a new gimmick. She later created a faction called Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Last year, the trio dominated the divisions as the NXT Women's and Tag Team Champions. The Golden Goddess is currently the third-longest-reigning champion of the brand. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 32-year-old superstar spoke about moving to the main roster:

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel. Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how the Goddess fits on the main roster populated with returning superstars.

Mandy Rose on wanting to move to the main roster with Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose not only reinvented herself but introduced the WWE Universe to two new stars, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The two have successfully won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne had a short run on the main roster before being sidelined. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 32-year-old star revealed that she wants to move to the main roster with Toxic Attraction:

"I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it's time." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will be excited to see Toxic Attraction on the main roster after dominating the Black and Gold for over two years.

