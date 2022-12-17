"Shame on you" - WWE legend on Mandy Rose's controversial release

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently commented on Mandy Rose's controversial release from the Stamford-based company.

After holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days, Mandy Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez last Tuesday on the latest episode of NXT. Last Wednesday, reports suggested that the 32-year-old got released from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Since then, many fans have criticized the company for firing the former NXT Women's Champion and urged Triple H to hire her back. During the latest Cafe de Rene podcast episode, Alundra Blayze addressed Rose's controversial departure from WWE:

"If you're a talent and you're under contract, only you and your lawyer in that contract and the person that you're in contract with know what that is. So, you know what's right or wrong. You know, you're just pushing it to certain extent. You know what you're dealing with. So it doesn't matter what she chose to do, if it's pictures, videos, whatever, was it okay in her contract to do? I don't know that, you don't know that, unless she puts it out herself, makes a statement, everybody can talk the way they want," Blayze said. [0:29 - 1:20]

Blayze added that one should stick to whatever they have agreed on in their contract or else they should bear the consequences:

"I support whatever was in that contract. That's the legal. And if you wanna push the envelope to see what you get by with, then shame on you, right? I'm not saying it was her or her, I'm just saying people in general. If you want a chance, unless she wanted out of her contract and was doing it on purpose and then she got out, well then okay, she got what she wanted. But if not and if there's some stuff in there, which we'll never know unless she makes it public, then, you know, that's her business," Blayze added. [1:42 - 2:19]

Mandy Rose's fiancé broke his silence following her release from WWE. Check out his comments here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Wrestling veteran says Mandy Rose might have "rubbed the WWE higher-ups the wrong way"

After her return to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose became one of the biggest stars on the brand. Several reports recently suggested the company was considering giving her a second run on the main roster. Hence, her release came as a surprise to the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that Rose probably "rubbed the company's higher-ups the wrong way."

"If she wasn't warned, I guarantee you she is probably making more money and WWE are thinking, 'Hey, we gave you the notoriety to get on the channel and now you're benefitting of us,' it probably rubbed them the wrong way. You gotta remember, WWE is your employer, even though you're a third-party vendor, you're a self-employed vendor," he explained. [1:08:42 - 1:09:55]

WWE reportedly didn't give Mandy Rose the opportunity to tone down her controversial page. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes