WWE didn't give Mandy Rose the opportunity to tone down her controversial page-Reports

It was recently reported that WWE didn't give Mandy Rose the opportunity to take down photos from her controversial page.

Rose was recently shockingly released by WWE NXT. It was revealed that the former superstar had reportedly been uploading NSFW pictures and videos of herself on her FanTime page, which went against the company's policy.

Following her release from the company, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Mandy was not given any warning to tone down her page. It was stated that the company didn't see any other option as the former NXT Women's Champion was an active performer on her page:

"It is believed she was fired without being given the option to take the stuff down and tone down her site. Those in the company felt that they had no other choice than to fire her because she was an active performer on the roster, and these were public photos and videos for customers, unlike several of the women stars who have had their personal private photos hacked and released without their knowledge or permission where the company saw the talent as the victims." (H/T- BodySlam.Net)

Matt Bloom was responsible for Mandy Rose's release

Former WWE Superstar and head coach of NXT Matt Bloom was apparently responsible for Mandy Rose's release from the company.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was former WWE Superstar Bloom who informed Shawn Michaels about Mandy's page.

It is also believed that the former NXT Women's Champion was earning more via her FanTime page by posting customized photos and videos for her customers:

''According to those close to the situation, Matt Bloom informed Shawn Michaels about content on Rose’s FanTime subscription service that had gotten more racy as of late. While not confirmed, there are those who believe Rose was making more money posting photos and making custom videos for subscribers that contained nudity,'' said Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose joins AEW in the near future or not.

