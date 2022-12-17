"It probably rubbed them the wrong way" – Wrestling veteran explains possible reason why Mandy Rose was released by WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has explained the possible reason why WWE released Mandy Rose.

In the aftermath of this week's NXT, Rose was let go by the company. Reports suggested that the release occurred due to her exclusive private fan site.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Rose was probably making a lot more money and that didn't sit well with WWE management.

"If she wasn't warned, I guarantee you she is probably making more money and WWE are thinking, 'Hey, we gave you the notoriety to get on the channel and now you're benefitting of us,' it probably rubbed them the wrong way. You gotta remember, WWE is your employer, even though you're a third-party vendor, you're a self-employed vendor," said Dutch Mantell. [1:08:42-1:09:55]

Booker T recently commented on Mandy Rose's WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T currently provides commentary for NXT. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he mentioned that Mandy Rose has "the right to put her body" out there.

Booker mentioned that Rose is a lot more talented than just her beauty and looks. He said:

“Mandy Rose has the right to put her body or her image out there any way she wants, but this is a young lady who has talent. She has so much more talent than just beauty and how she looks. She’s made a hell of a career for herself in the WWE over these last five years and I would hate to see her throw something like that away and fall into a world that is very, very dangerous to fall into."

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship this week to Roxanne Perez. Her title reign of 413 days came to an end at the hands of the #1 contender, who won the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

