57-year-old WWE Hall of Famer says Mandy Rose has the "right to put her body or her image out there" in controversial statement

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said that Mandy Rose has the right to put her body out there in a controversial statement.

This past week on NXT, fans were stunned when Rose dropped her title to Roxanne Perez, thereby ending her incredible 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion. Following the loss, it was reported that Mandy has been released from her WWE contract.

The reason for her surprise release were the pictures she posted to her Fantime site. WWE would then continue to remove Rose's photo from their social media banner and their website's roster page.

Since the news broke, several wrestlers and critics have weighed in on the matter. WWE Hall of Famer is the latest to speak on this topic during the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He said:

“Mandy Rose has the right to put her body or her image out there any way she wants, but this is a young lady who has talent. She has so much more talent than just beauty and how she looks. She’s made a hell of a career for herself in the WWE over these last five years and I would hate to see her throw something like that away and fall into a world that is very, very dangerous to fall into."

He continued:

"Let’s just say that. I’m wishing for Mandy Rose to make a return someway, somehow, and find her way back to WWE. That’s just me personally.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Booker T doesn't want Mandy Rose to be "used" by wannabe promoters

Following her release, many fans who wanted Rose to go to AEW and Impact Wrestling. However, Booker T doesn't feel the same way.

During the same podcast episode, Booker T stated that he doesn't want any promoter to sign Rose.

"I've heard people saying, man, maybe she would be great in AEW. She would be great in TNA. So was Jeff Hardy. The reason I say that is because I was one of the first ones that said AEW took Jeff Hardy immediately after he was having problems, and then all of a sudden, they wanted to look past that."

He continued:

"This right here is a problem more than anything. I don’t think someone should just jump in and think about let’s make some money off of Mandy Rose and her sex appeal, let’s put her out there, and use her. I don’t want Mandy Rose to be used by any of these so-called wanna-be promoters.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Mandy Rose was just hitting her peak, making it all the more sadder that she was released from the company. We will have to wait and see if she makes her return to the company in the near future.

Do you think WWE was right to release Mandy? Let us know in the comments section.

