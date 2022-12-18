Mandy Rose could have made more money from her page if she followed in Trish Stratus' footsteps, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T believes Mandy Rose could have made more money from her page if she remained in the Stamford-based company for a few more years.

God's Greatest Creation joined WWE in 2015 following her participation in Tough Enough. She spent nearly two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. However, she returned to NXT in July 2021 to become the top female competitor on the brand. Last Wednesday, however, reports suggested WWE had released her from her contract due to the content she shared on her FanTime page.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Mandy Rose's release. The legend claimed that she could have made more money from her page if has stayed in the company for a few more years.

"She put herself in a great position to be looked at as a major superstar like Trish Stratus forevermore. People gonna remember Trish Stratus forever and they're gonna remember her from WWE and what she's done in the ring. And trust me, Trish Stratus now is able to do all of that OnlyFans, whatever else, you know, page she wants to put up and she's gonna be able to make even more money from it being that WWE Superstar for so many years, you know what I mean," he said. [3:35 - 4:10]

The Hall of Famer explained that Rose could have worked on her page after retiring from WWE, stating that it would have been like "money in the bank" for her.

"I hate it because that money was gonna always be there for Mandy Rose. It was like money in the bank. She didn't even need it right now. That money is like money in the bank for someone like Mandy Rose. I don't know. I could be wrong. Maybe she thinks she needs it right now. Maybe she does. I don't know but for me what I'm saying is, the bigger her star would've rose in the WWE the more money that she would've been able to demand going forward in life," Booker added. [4:11 - 4:42]

Booker T believes the new NXT Women's Champion is a future WWE Hall of Famer

After holding the title for 413 days, Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez during the latest episode of NXT. The new champion previously worked in Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking about her win on his podcast, Booker T stated that the new NXT Women's Champion is a future Hall of Famer.

"She's a future Hall of Famer already man I think, you know what I mean. Right now, she has to stay on this trajectory. She's gonna be, and I said this man, I said she's leader 20 years from now. You know, going to the Hall of Fame, thanking me, I'm old [laughs]. It's gonna be good man, it's gonna be good. I'm looking forward to it," he said. [6:26 - 6:46]

