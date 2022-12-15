21-year-old WWE star seemingly takes a shot at Mandy Rose while talking to Bayley and Sasha Banks

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez took a subtle dig at Mandy Rose during her recent conversation with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Roxanne made history on this week's NXT as she defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. While the duo were earlier slated to lock horns next month, the match was preponed after Mandy attacked Perez during the opening segment. Perez secured a clean pinfall victory over the Golden Goddess, ending her title reign at 413 days.

After her big victory, the 21-year-old joined Bayley's Instagram live, which also featured Sasha Banks. During the conversation, Roxanne stated her thoughts on the historic achievement.

"I feel good. It still doesn't feel real. But yeah, I feel overwhelmed but really, really happy, you know? It feels like so many things happen so fast, within like nine months that I've been here. But I'm so grateful."

The current NXT Women's Champion also added that she plans to hold on to the title for longer than 413 days, taking a slight dig at Rose's title reign.

"I'm gonna hold it for longer than 413 days."

Check out the complete Insta live video below:

Mandy Rose was released from WWE after the title match on NXT

Mandy Rose was let go by WWE shortly after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxxane Perez. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the company was put in a difficult position due to the content Rose was posting on her FanTime page, as the company felt that it was beyond the parameters of her contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

The Golden Goddess signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and was initially assigned to the developmental brand. She moved to the main roster as a member of Absolution alongside Paige and Sonya Deville.

After a brief stint on the main roster, Rose moved back to NXT, where she soon won the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Raquel Rodriguez. She also led a stable of her own (Toxic Attraction) on WWE's third brand that consisted of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The trio went on to achieve great success, with Mandy Rose even becoming the Undisputed Women's Champion after defeating NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide.

Fans are curious to see what's next for the 32-year-old.

