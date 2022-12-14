Mandy Rose's epic 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

The Toxic Attraction member defended the title against 21-year-old Roxanne Perez in the show's main event. The latter earned the right to challenge for the coveted title after defeating four other women to win the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

She was supposed to challenge Mandy for the title at New Year's Evil, but during the opening of the show, The Golden Goddess attacked her. Perez then challenged Rose to a match on the show instead.

After the bell rang to start the main event bout, Roxanne Perez did her signature pose to mock her opponent. Rose then responded by doing a cartwheel and followed it up with a dropkick.

After Mandy was sent to the floor, Roxy hit her with a suicide dive.

Back in the ring, Perez hit her opponent with a Hurricanrana off the top for a two count. Later on, Mandy Rose hit her Kiss From the Rose finishing move for a near-fall.

In the end, Roxanne performed the Pop Rocks sunset flip powerbomb to win the match and become the new NXT Women's Champion.

