"He's really sexy" - When Mandy Rose revealed she had a crush on 32-year-old celebrity

Since 2018, Mandy Rose has been dating former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. Earlier this year, the couple announced their engagement. Meanwhile, she admitted to being attracted to another guy in an interview with Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory in December 2020.

Speaking about her celebrity crush, Rose disclosed that she was attracted to Italian actor, singer, and model Michele Morrone.

"He's new actually to the movies. He's, probably prounouncing his name wrong but Michele Morrone, the one from 365 DNI, the Italian guy. Nobody knows him? He's really sexy. (...) He's from Italy, like pure Italian, like he's a badass too," she said.

While God's Greatest Creation is currently engaged, Morrone has been married once. In 2014, the 32-year-old star tied the knot with Lebanese stylist Rouba Saadeh. However, the couple separated in 2018.

Mandy Rose once wanted to have a lesbian storyline with a 29-year-old WWE star. Check out the story here.

WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose from her contract

After participating in Tough Enough in 2015, Rose signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut as part of Absolution.

The 32-year-old had a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before returning to NXT in July 2021. Over the past year and a half, Rose has become the top female competitor on the developmental brand, holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. Nevertheless, she lost the title to Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of NXT.

Today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE had released Rose from her contract.

"Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," he tweeted.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

Mandy Rose previously addressed retirement from WWE. Check out her comments here.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes