Jimmy Uso to be removed from title match at SNME due to injury; replaced by former rival? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso is set to battle Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be his first-ever singles title match at a major event, and he has a great opportunity to capture the gold. However, Big Jim might fall prey to a massive attack on SmackDown tonight, due to which he may not be able to compete on Saturday.

Solo Sikoa's stablemates could unleash a merciless assault on Jimmy Uso backstage. They could take out the former tag team champion to make a bold statement and put the entire roster on notice. The nature of the attack could be so severe that Uso could suffer an injury (in storyline). As a result, Nick Aldis might be forced to remove him from the United States Championship match.

In a stunning twist, his former rival and current friend, Jacob Fatu, could replace him in the bout. The Samoan Werewolf hasn't received a rematch ever since losing the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. Therefore, he is the ideal contender to replace Jimmy Uso if the latter gets removed from the high-stakes bout at the eleventh hour.

Moreover, Fatu has a score to settle with Sikoa and this rivalry is far beyond a championship now. Therefore, a match between the two is inevitable, as this rivalry is far from over. Hence, there is a good possibility that Jacob Fatu could face Solo Sikoa for the coveted title at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, this is purely speculation and it remains to be seen what happens.

Jimmy Uso to compete in a tag team match at SummerSlam?

Jimmy Uso hasn't had a memorable year so far, as he was deprived of opportunities on SmackDown. While his brother Jey Uso continued to be in the spotlight, he couldn't find his. However, this could all change at SummerSlam as the 39-year-old might compete in a blockbuster match.

WWE can put him in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Big Jim could team up with Jacob Fatu and battle against Solo Sikoa and a member of his faction at the spectacle. All the superstars are currently entangled in the same storyline and this would be a perfect way to feature them on the show.

Moreover, it has been a long time since Jimmy Uso was involved in anything significant on the roster. Hence, Triple H can look forward to this tag team match, which also has a story behind it. However, this can only happen if WWE had no plans to make Solo Sikoa defend the United States Title at SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam. With all the drama unfolding on SmackDown, WWE seems to have huge plans with the superstars involved.

