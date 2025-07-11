New Tribal Chief made after Solo Sikoa is kicked out, Paul Heyman’s master plan? 4 Things Roman Reigns could do at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' WWE return is just a few steps away. Fans are already excited and eager to see how the storyline will develop after the OTC's comeback, especially as we head toward SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

For those who might not know, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is already advertised to be part of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. In this article, we will discuss four things the Only Tribal Chief can do at MetLife Stadium on August 3.

#4. Roman Reigns might reunite with CM Punk to take down Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns and CM Punk have common enemies in the form of Seth Rollins' faction. The Visionary and Bron Breakker were the ones who destroyed Punk and Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania.

Individually, The Best in the World and the Original Tribal Chief are not enough to defeat The Architect's group because they lack numbers. This might be why Roman and Punk could team up again to face Rollins and Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Survivor Series WarGames 2024 was the last time The Voice of the Voiceless and Reigns were on the same team. This happened when Paul Heyman made a deal with Punk to team up with the OTC.

#3. Roman Reigns could have Paul Heyman turn on Seth Rollins

The Wiseman joined forces with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman and CM Punk at WrestleMania this year. As SummerSlam promises to feature major surprises, fans might see another twist in the storyline.

Ad

This could happen if the Oracle turns on The Revolutionary, thanks to the manipulation by Roman Reigns. The OTC and the Special Counsel spent a lot of time together throughout the entire Bloodline Saga.

So, it wouldn't be surprising if Roman secretly conspires with Heyman again and has him turn on his former Shield member. This could also serve as Paul Heyman's master plan after he realizes it would be more beneficial for him to side with Reigns rather than Rollins.

Ad

#2. The OTC might take over Solo Sikoa's faction

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Solo Sikoa faction is currently establishing its domination on SmackDown. The new United States Champion and his group members already destroyed Jacob Fatu on the Friday Night Show. Now, Solo is set to face Jimmy Uso at SNME, where he is expected to retain the gold due to the number advantage.

After seeing Solo take over The Bloodline, Roman Reigns might return at SummerSlam to overpower Sikoa's faction. This could lead to the Only Tribal Chief taking control of the new Bloodline and kicking the US Champion from the scene.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns might return with The Final Boss at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock has already acknowledged Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW Netflix debut after the OTC beat Solo Sikoa to reclaim the Ula Fala. With Reigns already lacking in power against Seth Rollins' faction, he might return with The Final Boss at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Reigns and The Rock have already defeated Cody Rhodes and Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania last year. So, it won't be surprising if the People's Champion makes his return alongside Roman at SummerSlam to destroy The Visionary's faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE