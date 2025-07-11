New Tribal Chief made after Solo Sikoa is kicked out, Paul Heyman’s master plan? 4 Things Roman Reigns could do at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' WWE return is just a few steps away. Fans are already excited and eager to see how the storyline will develop after the OTC's comeback, especially as we head toward SummerSlam 2025.
For those who might not know, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is already advertised to be part of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. In this article, we will discuss four things the Only Tribal Chief can do at MetLife Stadium on August 3.
#4. Roman Reigns might reunite with CM Punk to take down Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
Roman Reigns and CM Punk have common enemies in the form of Seth Rollins' faction. The Visionary and Bron Breakker were the ones who destroyed Punk and Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania.
Individually, The Best in the World and the Original Tribal Chief are not enough to defeat The Architect's group because they lack numbers. This might be why Roman and Punk could team up again to face Rollins and Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.
Survivor Series WarGames 2024 was the last time The Voice of the Voiceless and Reigns were on the same team. This happened when Paul Heyman made a deal with Punk to team up with the OTC.
#3. Roman Reigns could have Paul Heyman turn on Seth Rollins
The Wiseman joined forces with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman and CM Punk at WrestleMania this year. As SummerSlam promises to feature major surprises, fans might see another twist in the storyline.
This could happen if the Oracle turns on The Revolutionary, thanks to the manipulation by Roman Reigns. The OTC and the Special Counsel spent a lot of time together throughout the entire Bloodline Saga.
So, it wouldn't be surprising if Roman secretly conspires with Heyman again and has him turn on his former Shield member. This could also serve as Paul Heyman's master plan after he realizes it would be more beneficial for him to side with Reigns rather than Rollins.
#2. The OTC might take over Solo Sikoa's faction
The Solo Sikoa faction is currently establishing its domination on SmackDown. The new United States Champion and his group members already destroyed Jacob Fatu on the Friday Night Show. Now, Solo is set to face Jimmy Uso at SNME, where he is expected to retain the gold due to the number advantage.
After seeing Solo take over The Bloodline, Roman Reigns might return at SummerSlam to overpower Sikoa's faction. This could lead to the Only Tribal Chief taking control of the new Bloodline and kicking the US Champion from the scene.
#1. Roman Reigns might return with The Final Boss at WWE SummerSlam 2025
The Rock has already acknowledged Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW Netflix debut after the OTC beat Solo Sikoa to reclaim the Ula Fala. With Reigns already lacking in power against Seth Rollins' faction, he might return with The Final Boss at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Reigns and The Rock have already defeated Cody Rhodes and Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania last year. So, it won't be surprising if the People's Champion makes his return alongside Roman at SummerSlam to destroy The Visionary's faction.
