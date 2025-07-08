3 Clear signs Roman Reigns is coming back to WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The WWE Universe eagerly anticipates the return of Roman Reigns. The OTC last appeared on television on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins destroyed him. Since then, the Head of the Table has been on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, as we are marching towards Saturday Night's Main Event, considerable signs are hinting that Roman Reigns will return at the NBC special event. In this article, we will discuss three signs suggesting the Original Tribal Chief will return at SNME.

#3. Paul Heyman references Roman Reigns every week

One of the major signs is the reference to Roman Reigns almost every week on the red brand. Now, Paul Heyman does not hesitate to mock the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

On RAW this week, the Wiseman mentioned Reigns by stating that he doesn't have the balls to come back and step up against Seth Rollins' villainous faction. This continuing reference is a significant sign of the Only Tribal Chief coming back at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Jey Uso being inserted into the feud could lead to an OG Bloodline reunion

Jey Uso is also part of the storyline against Seth Rollins' evil association. On the red brand, the YEET Master locked horns with Bronson Reed, but the Tsunami destroyed him and took him out. The inclusion of the OG Bloodline member appears to be another sign of Roman Reigns coming back at SNME.

Reigns could return at the NBC special show to stand against Seth's faction. Later, Roman and Jey could reunite one more time and get the OG Bloodline back together in WWE.

#1. Babyfaces have been outnumbered

The babyface team on RAW has already been outnumbered. Sami Zayn was also part of the heroic team. However, in a clash against Bron Breakker on the recent episode of the red brand, Sami was brutalized by the Big Bad Booty Nephew.

This leads to Paul Heyman disclosing that Zayn is injured and out of television for an indefinite period. This situation puts the babyface team in a weaker position as the Visionary's group has outnumbered them.

The only solution to this issue is Roman Reigns making his WWE return and joining sides with the babyfaces. Sami's injury on RAW before SNME is seemingly another sign of the OG Bloodline leader's return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

So, these are the three potential signs that suggest the OTC's return is on the horizon and is highly likely to unfold on July 12, 2025.

