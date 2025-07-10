The Undertaker ready to return to WWE after disagreement

The Undertaker has said that he's ready to return to WWE. This comes after a recent disagreement he was involved in.

The Phenom was on his podcast, Six Feet Under, with Charlotte Flair and his wife, Michelle McCool. There, both female stars talked about how he had declined an offer from ESPN for a body issue. He revealed that he had been made the offer, but had indeed turned it down.

Meanwhile, Michelle McCool said that he needed to wear fewer clothes on the shoot since he would look good, calling him hot. He replied to that saying, "Not my Undertaker." Charlotte found that hilarious and said that ESPN should make her the creative director for the shoot. She also suggested a small coffin to be used in the shoot.

The Undertaker was so annoyed by the entire idea that he said he had to go back to work in WWE. He said that podcasting wasn't working, and he'd prefer to return to the company.

"I gotta... I gotta... I'm going back to work. I gotta go back to work. This podcasting stuff ain't working. I'm going back to work."

The Undertaker talked about joining WWE in a creative role recently

There have been rumors about The Undertaker returning to WWE in a creative role. The Phenom himself addressed the rumors, speaking about the situation that would need to happen for that to occur.

"Rumors are rumors whirling around… Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work—with my schedule and the other things that I have going on. Because the ask for something like that is really big. I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff."

With him having an interest, this may end up happening.

