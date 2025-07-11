Seth Rollins to lose MITB case despite 4th man joining his group, Solo Sikoa dethroned? 5 Last-minute predictions for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is approaching, and fans are very excited. Besides SNME, the weekend will also feature WWE Evolution, with many surprises expected from the show. Both events will showcase some of the biggest stars in the industry, with storylines progressing further ahead of SummerSlam.

The upcoming edition of SNME will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and will feature the final match of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Let’s check out a few things that might happen on the show.

#5. Jimmy Uso could dethrone Solo Sikoa

In a recent social media announcement, Nick Aldis revealed that Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature Jimmy Uso challenging Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship. With the match scheduled, several interferences are also expected, which could leave the world in shock.

A major development that could stun everyone would be Jimmy Uso defeating Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion. Given the singles run he has had over the past few months, a title win could be a huge boost to his career, potentially leading to him finally garnering the attention that he deserves.

#4. Ethan Page could join Seth Rollins’ faction

There have been rumors for weeks that Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are adding a new member to their faction. The Visionary has been working on shaping the future of the industry and is apparently about to bring a major NXT star into his group. Earlier rumors suggested Ethan Page or Ricky Saints as the front-runners to join Rollins’ faction.

Saturday Night’s Main Event could feature Page making headlines by helping Rollins defeat Knight, while the numbers game is against him with the likes of Penta, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and CM Punk possibly interfering. This could be the perfect way to add a new name to the faction and generate more interest in the story.

#3. Randy Orton could turn heel

The Viper is set to face Drew McIntyre in a major singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, after his loss to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, speculation has arisen that Randy Orton might turn heel. It wouldn’t be shocking if McIntyre manages to beat Orton during the show.

This could lead to a frustrated Randy Orton taking his wrath out on The Scottish Warrior after losing the match. Orton might finally deliver the punt kick to make headlines and mark a double turn for both Orton and McIntyre, continuing their feud at SummerSlam as well.

#2. Goldberg could dethrone Gunther

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to face Gunther in the final match of his wrestling career at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Ring General will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the legend.

Since the show is set to take place in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, the Hall of Famer will likely win over Gunther. This could then lead to Da Man relinquishing the title by announcing his retirement.

#1. Seth Rollins could lose his MITB contract after Roman Reigns’ WWE return

With a massive World title match set to take place, Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, might cash in his contract at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, he might not necessarily walk out as the champion.

Considering the storyline, Rollins’ cash-in could end up failing with Roman Reigns making his much-awaited return to cost The Visionary the contract. Despite his allies and Ethan Page potentially joining, they might not be able to save Rollins, and he could lose his MITB briefcase.

With many twists and turns possible, only time will tell what WWE has planned for the stars next.

