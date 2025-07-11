3 Signs former AEW Women’s Champion will enter Battle Royal at WWE Evolution

The second edition of WWE Evolution will go live on July 13, 2025. The all-women’s premium live event will feature a Battle Royal, which will allow the winner to claim a world title shot against the champion of their brand.

Ad

Fans are expecting to see several big names appearing in the contest in Atlanta, Georgia. Interestingly, here are three signs that the former AEW Women’s Champion, Saraya, will also participate in the match.

#3. She has been a free agent for a long time

Ad

Trending

Born Saraya Bevis, she worked in WWE as Paige before leaving the company in 2022 and joining AEW that same year. She has been a free agent since March 2025, following her departure from the latter company. Speaking about her departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion, she told Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast that she didn’t have anything left to do in the AEW.

Interestingly, she also tweeted on July 2, 2025, hinting that the former AEW Women's World Champion has her eyes on the second edition of Evolution. Thus, there is a chance that WWE may have contacted Paige, and she could be making a comeback in the all-women’s PLE to participate in the Battle Royal.

Ad

#2. Paige is open to making a WWE comeback

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the same podcast with CVV, Paige revealed that she is open to coming back to WWE. The host had asked her if she would be joining the 2025 Evolution, to which she replied that she would consider it if the opportunity came.

The former two-time Divas Champion expressed her sadness for not being able to take part in the first edition of the all-women’s PLE. Paige stated that she had to sit out the event back in 2018 due to a neck injury.

Ad

This means that while she had answered CVV’s question with a maybe, she would likely say yes if she got the chance, since she is sad about missing Evolution 2018.

#1. The WWE Evolution 2025 Battle Royal has an open spot

Ad

Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and several other superstars have announced that they will be participating in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. NXT’s General Manager, Ava, also declared Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley for the contest. More contestants will be revealed on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Despite this, the Battle Royal would still have an open spot left. Paige could very well fill this spot and make her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, there is also a big chance that AJ Lee would fill this spot, and that WWE has dropped some hints for the three-time Divas Champion’s comeback. It would be interesting to see if Saraya enters the Battle Royal and unleashes The Anti-Diva in the all-women’s PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE