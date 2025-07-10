4-time champion addresses potential WWE return after over 1000 days

WWE is to host three major events in less than a month. Recently, a major name addressed the idea of a return to the company for the first time in three years.

In 2022, Saraya (fka Paige) parted ways with the company as she decided to explore other opportunities. After a devastating neck injury, the 32-year-old star tried different roles in the Stamford-based promotion as an on-screen talent but always intended to return to wrestling.

In an appearance on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Champion, two-time Divas Champion, and one-time AEW Women's World Champion was asked whether she would like to return to WWE and which character it would be. The former leader of Absolution stated she missed being Paige and would lean on that character a bit more if she ever decides to return.

"Paige, 100%. I miss Paige so much. I tell people all the time. So again, when I went to AEW, I didn't want to be close to my character in WWE because of the comparisons. I was like, Okay. And then I ended up being like a chicken s**t heel with AEW, which is all fun and good, but there's a ceiling to that. Whereas Paige, I mean, she's generational. I love her. She's bada**, tough as nails, just screaming all the time. I loved being her. She was a f**king bada**, and that felt more like an elevated version of myself, rather than doing what I was doing in AEW. But again, that was my decision to be like that. But then I was like, Damn I wish I leaned more into my original character, but it is what it is. You live, you learn," Saraya said [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Saraya (fka Paige) might not return to WWE anytime soon

Saraya had a decent run in All Elite Wrestling and won the AEW Women's World Championship at All in: London from Hikaru Shida in a four-way match before she mutually parted ways with the promotion in 2025. While fans expect the former two-time Divas Champion to return, the 32-year-old star has other plans.

In an appearance on the Grue Rume Show, Saraya opened up about the possibility of a return and asked the fans to keep a low expectation, as she has no plans for an immediate come back. Moreover, she wants to take time before returning to wrestling.

"I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE and I just want people just to don’t get your hopes up. At least this year. I kind of wanna take 2025 to do acting and all that kind of fun stuff but one day, I would love to,” Saraya said.

Evolution in Atlanta is days away and it'll be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion returns to the company for another run.

