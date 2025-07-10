3 Clear signs AJ Lee is coming back to WWE at Evolution 2

The WWE Universe has been demanding an AJ Lee return for a very long time. The noise for this got further amplified when CM Punk returned to the company in November 2023 at the Survivor Series.

While several rumors have been going around in the pro wrestling circle ever since, here are three clear indicators that The Black Widow could be coming back at the 2025 Evolution.

#3. WWE dropped a massive throwback to AJ Lee’s career

WWE often uploads videos on its YouTube channel that are not related to what happens on the weekly shows of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. These videos usually showcase vault matches, history between two superstars who would clash soon at a premium live event, and career highlights of celebrated wrestlers.

Interestingly, the YouTube channel of the Stamford-based promotion recently dropped a video titled Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14). The sudden upload of the 81-minute massive throwback video, when Evolution 2025 is just a few days away, is a huge sign that AJ Lee could be coming back, according to many. Most likely, the former three-time Divas Champion could be a participant in the Battle Royal match.

#2. CM Punk has dropped several AJ Lee teases

CM Punk has been asked about Lee's return several times. The question has chased him at weekly shows, social media, and press conferences. The Second City Saint has always mentioned that his wife was super busy right now and needed to clear up her schedule before he could make any comments about the matter. Despite this, he has dropped several teases signaling her comeback.

The Straight Edge Superstar’s feud with Drew McIntyre was rife with subtle mentions of AJ Lee. The fan-made bracelet that The Scottish Psychopath stole from Punk, which he later destroyed, carried the names of Lee and Punk’s pet dog, Larry.

Ahead of their final match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, CM Punk had mentioned that he hadn’t seen his wife for several weeks because he didn’t want her to see him in the state he was in then. After defeating McIntyre and winning their trilogy by 2-1, The Second City Saint told his fans that he would finally go and see his wife and take a break.

The two-time Mr. Money in the Bank also recently feuded with John Cena, who stole his pipebomb promo on the June 20, 2025, episode of SmackDown. In response, Punk borrowed a page from AJ Lee’s book and stole the entire Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and look of The Franchise Player.

This was the same trick The Black Widow had pulled in November 2014, when she had dressed up as Nikki Bella to face her in a match. Not just Punk, the company also kept the conversation about The Black Widow going.

At the kickoff show of RAW’s Netflix premiere, Michael Cole introduced The Straight Edge Superstar as AJ Lee’s husband. Thus, chances of the former three-time Divas Champion making a comeback after leaving the company back in April 2015 seem high.

#1. Half the locker room is pushing for her return

While the fans are already wild and raging for the return of AJ Lee, the same is true for the WWE locker room, too. It is no secret that The Black Widow is admired and even looked up to by many in the company’s roster. Roxanne Perez, especially, is a big Lee fan and has mentioned that she won’t retire before she wrestles her idol.

With the 2025 Evolution being an all-women’s premium live event, it would be the perfect opportunity to bring the 38-year-old star back. The Stamford-based promotion has already used the 2025 Royal Rumble to bring back Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, and Charlotte Flair.

Moreover, Bella, who was previously going to feud with Liv Morgan, is pretty much directionless after the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion got injured. Thus, Lee could be the perfect opponent to feud with Nikki.

It would be interesting to see if Atlanta’s State Farm Arena would boom with Let’s Light It Up once again on July 13, 2025.

