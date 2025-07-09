AJ Lee's WWE Evolution status continues to be teased

AJ Lee's status for WWE Evolution 2025 continues to be teased by the promotion. The former Divas Champion has not been in action since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins on the March 30, 2015, edition of RAW.

Ad

Earlier this week, the promotion shared Lee's match against Paige at SummerSlam 2014 on social media. The company continued to potentially tease the return of AJ Lee by posting another video about her on YouTube ahead of Evolution.

WWE Vault on YouTube shared "Story of the rise of AJ Lee (2013-14)" today, and you can check out the video below.

Ad

Trending

Evolution 2025 will air live this Sunday night from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus, and IYO SKY will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley.

The Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match, and there will also be a Battle Royal, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris next month. Lee's former rival Nikki Bella will also compete in the battle royal.

Ad

Becky Lynch is also set to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at the PLE this weekend.

Bill Apter comments on what it would take for AJ Lee to return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes AJ Lee would be willing to return to the company under the right circumstances.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter suggested that if Lee were offered a lucrative contract and an intriguing storyline, she would likely return to WWE television.

"I think the fans are dying for her to come back. She was great when she was in the business. We don't know what she'll—if she comes back she's got to be physically and mentally ready and I don't know her current situation or anything, I haven't been in touch with her. I've talked to Punk but I think if they make a good offer and there's a great angle, that will bring her back in," Bill Apter said.

Ad

Only time will tell if the company has any surprises planned for fans at Evolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More