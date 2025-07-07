WWE drops massive tease for former champion's potential return after 10 years

WWE dropped a massive tease for a former champion ahead of this week's edition of RAW. Tonight's episode of the red brand will air live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The promotion shared an interesting tease on Instagram featuring two former WWE stars. The company posted an image of AJ Lee during her match against Paige at SummerSlam 2014. Lee hasn't competed in a match since 2015, and Paige spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but is now a free agent.

You can check out the promotion's message on Instagram in the image below:

The promotion shared an interesting tease ahead of RAW. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

AJ Lee teamed up with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya in her last match on WWE RAW on March 30, 2015. The former Divas Champion has been married to CM Punk since 2014.

Punk battled John Cena for the title at Night of Champions 2025. Seth Rollins got involved in the match, and Cena was able to retain his title. The Second City Saint brawled with Rollins last week on RAW but will have to wait a while to have another match against him. Seth Rollins is scheduled to battle LA Knight in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Former WWE star AJ Lee comments on a potential return to the ring

AJ Lee recently discussed a potential return to the ring and shared that several opportunities have come up over the years.

Speaking with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, AJ Lee admitted that she has had opportunities in wrestling come her way but didn't feel like it was the right time. She added that she will always love the wrestling business, but the fire to return to action hasn't been there for her.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've just never been ready for that," she addressed her return as an in-ring competitor. "I'm not sure like physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there." [From 29:01 to 29:16]

You can check out the podcast below:

It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises planned on the road to Evolution this weekend.

