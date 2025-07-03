WWE legend drops blockbuster Evolution 2025 tease following AEW exit

WWE is set to host its second all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2, on July 13th from Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The event is set to feature some major matches, including the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Ad

Ahead of the event, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently teased a return to WWE. She had announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based company in March. She had a pretty decent run in the company, where she won the Women's World Title in Wembley Stadium at All In 2023.

Ever since she announced her departure from Tony Khan's promotion, speculations of her returning to WWE have been rampant. Adding fuel to these rumors, the Anti-Diva took to X to ask fans if WWE Evolution was taking place this weekend. Many saw this as a hint towards a surprise return on the show.

Ad

Trending

"Evolution is this weekend?" Saraya wrote.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the show is indeed scheduled for next weekend, it's hilarious to see Saraya tease fans like that. It'll be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion finally makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the event.

Saraya reveals her WWE return status ahead of Evolution

Ever since she departed from All Elite Wrestling, fans have been expecting Saraya to return to WWE soon. During a recent interview, the former NXT Women's Champion discussed her potential return to WWE ahead of the upcoming all-women's PLE.

Ad

While speaking to Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel, the Anti-Diva cleared that she hasn't been engaged in any talks with WWE as of yet.

“I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Saraya said. “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no,” she said.

Ad

The WWE Universe is excited for the upcoming Evolution PLE, and her fans will lose their minds if the inaugural NXT Women's Champion does make her return during the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More