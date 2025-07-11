WWE star Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio's sister and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, recently took to social media to break her silence after her major announcement. The Master of 619's daughter has achieved a major feat in her personal life.

While Rey Mysterio and Dominik are a big part of World Wrestling Entertainment, their other family members have also made sporadic appearances in the company. In 2019, Aalyah and her mother, Angie Gutierrez, were involved in Rey and Dom's storyline with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews. The mother-daughter duo has also been seen ringside on WWE TV several times during The Master of 619's matches.

Angie Gutierrez took to Instagram last month to announce that her daughter had completed her graduation in human biology from UCSD College. Now, Aalyah has taken to her social media to post several photos from her graduation ceremony. She also broke her silence, highlighting that she checked UCSD off her list.

"Can check UCSD off my list🎓," she wrote.

Mr. Iguana was full of praise for Dominik Mysterio's work in WWE

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, AAA star Mr. Iguana said that he believed Dominik Mysterio was born with starpower and charisma, highlighting his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle Eddie Guerrero's influence on him growing up.

Iguana added that he was a big fan of Dirty Dom's heel work in the Stamford-based promotion.

"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it."

Check out the video below:

Mr. Iguana also expressed his desire to face Dominik Mysterio in the future. Now that WWE has acquired AAA, this dream match could happen soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the WWE Intercontinental Champion going forward.

