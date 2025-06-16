Best wishes to WWE champion Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio's sister and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, has achieved a major accomplishment in her personal life. Rey's wife, Angie Gutierrez, sent a message on social media for her daughter.

Ad

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Hall of Famer's son, Dominik Mysterio, is now following in his father's footsteps and has become a major name on WWE TV. In his initial days within The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom received major heat from fans. However, times have seemingly changed as the audience now cheers for Dominik whenever he competes inside the ring.

Ad

Trending

The current Intercontinental Champion's mother, Angie Gutierrez, recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her daughter, Aalyah, congratulating her for graduating from UCSD college in human biology. Rey Mysterio's wife also showcased her love for Aalyah and wished that she continues to achieve everything in life.

"Today the proudest mum in the world showing off her princess graduating from UCSD college, human biology, my pride to the sky. Congratulations daughter, I love you with all my heart and may the achievements continue ♥️ ♥️ 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 you did it my love, you did it 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻," she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Former WWE writer believes Dominik Mysterio will stay over with fans no matter what

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he believed Dominik Mysterio would stay over with fans and generate heat no matter what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for his booking.

"Dom now is [sic] wearing the bulletproof label. We can beat Dom to death, he's a bumping fool, but he's got enough heat that no matter what we do, he's going to stay over. He's got the new label," Russo said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Dirty Dom has already defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against some top names, including Penta. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his title reign going forward.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Dominik Mysterio's sister, Aalyah, on her graduation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More