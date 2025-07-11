Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch instrumental in WWE legend's return to the ring

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, have helped a legend return to in-ring competition ahead of the all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2. The legend is none other than Nikki Bella.

Since her outing at this year's Women's Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella hasn't stepped inside the squared circle. On the latest edition of RAW, the Hall of Famer confirmed her return to the ring, revealing that she would be participating in the Battle Royal at Evolution on July 13, 2025.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, the legend discussed her training ahead of the show. Nikki said that being a mother, it was extremely hard for her to balance wrestling with her real life.

Bella added that she was grateful to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for helping her train ahead of her return to in-ring competition.

"Well, as far as the training, yeah, that was my first week back when I ran into you [Bully Ray]. Um, all of that has been so incredible. It definitely is hard being, you know, on the opposite coast and being a mom and trying to make all that work, but it’s been going really well because I’ve also been training with Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins] here on the West Coast. So, I’m so grateful to have them, and they’ve helped me a lot," she said. [0:27 - 0:52]

Check out the podcast below:

Nikki Bella promised her fans she would win at WWE Evolution 2

Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram to share backstage photos from this week's RAW. In her post's caption, the former WWE Divas Champion promised her fans that she would do everything to win the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2.

"Bet your money on your Fearless leader Bella Army!! I’ll do whatever it takes to win that Battle Royal at Evolution!! Let’s go make it a Bellalution 2!! 💋✨❤️‍🔥👯‍♀️ Bella Army start packing those bags!! We are taking over Atlanta on Sunday!!! I need you!! 🖤✨❤️PS @kingtroi making your girl look 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the WWE Hall of Famer at the all-woman premium live event.

