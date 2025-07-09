Nikki Bella sends a bold message after her major WWE announcement

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently took to social media to send a promising message ahead of Evolution 2. Bella will be in action at the all-women's premium live event.

After Nikki Bella returned to WWE TV last month to hype up Evolution, many people expected her to be a part of the show in some capacity. According to multiple previous reports, the legend was expected to miss the event. However, Bella recently announced that she would be in action on July 13 as she will participate in the Battle Royal.

Ahead of the event, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to send a bold message to her fans. Nikki asked her "Bella Army" to bet their money on her winning the Battle Royal at Evolution 2.

"Bet your money on your Fearless leader Bella Army!! I’ll do whatever it takes to win that Battle Royal at Evolution!! Let’s go make it a Bellalution 2!! 💋✨❤️‍🔥👯‍♀️ Bella Army start packing those bags!! We are taking over Atlanta on Sunday!!! I need you!! 🖤✨❤️PS @kingtroi making your girl look 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE legend Nikki Bella teased a feud with Liv Morgan

Upon her return to WWE TV last month, Nikki Bella was confronted by Liv Morgan, who took multiple personal shots at the legend. Many believed the two would start a feud, but Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury and will be out of action for months.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bella stated that she was bummed after finding out about The Judgment Day star's injury, revealing that they were planning to do "something super epic."

The Hall of Famer also teased a possible feud with Morgan in the future, saying that she would put the latter in her place when she returns from injury.

“I mean, obviously, was I so bummed about Liv’s injury? Of course. We all are. Liv is such an incredible character. And she and I, we have a lot of layers, not only in our characters but also history and chemistry there. We were about to do something super epic, super personal, and it was gonna be really amazing. So that didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But hey, the beauty of wrestling is we’re always here, and we always come back. So, you know, I think I’m gonna have to stick around to put her in her place when she comes back," Bella said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for WWE Evolution 2 on July 13, 2025.

