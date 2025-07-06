Roman Reigns to return & immediately turn heel on WWE star at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

It’s been a while since the WWE Universe last saw Roman Reigns on TV. The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been missing from the Stamford-based promotion's programming after he was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the April 21 edition of RAW.

Roman Reigns is rumored to return soon and compete at SummerSlam 2025. With only a month left for the much-awaited premium live event, the 40-year-old megastar could return shortly and start the build-up for his match at The Biggest Party of Summer. Reigns is likely to continue his feud with Rollins. However, in a shocking twist, the OTC could go a different direction and turn heel on July 12.

The Triple H-led creative team is known for booking shocking angles. Upon his return, Reigns could launch an attack on CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. LA Knight will face Rollins in Atlanta, and he will need backup against the heel crew. Hence, Punk could show and attempt to help Knight tackle the faction. However, Reigns could turn heel on Punk for sticking his nose into his business.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion could hold The Straight Edge Superstar accountable for all the mess created by Rollins. This could lay the foundation for a singles bout between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, saving the Rollins-Reigns saga for a big stage like WrestleMania 41.

The 40-year-old megastar could go on hiatus after SummerSlam to film Street Fighter. Hence, WWE could look to explore his feud with The Visionary at a later date. Reigns could face Punk at The Biggest Party of the Summer before taking a break from in-ring action.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee expresses concern over Roman Reigns’ part-time schedule

Roman Reigns has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV in recent years. He usually takes lengthy breaks before returning for a big program.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro podcast, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman raised concerns about Reigns’ part-time appearances and how they have affected the Stamford-based promotion.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company, and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?"

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Roman Reigns once he returns.

