2-time Universal Champion to make his final WWE appearance on upcoming Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW is scheduled to air from Amica Mutual Pavilion and will serve as the go-home show before Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 and Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. Multiple superstars will advance their storylines ahead of the PLEs. However, a former two-time Universal Champion might steal the spotlight after making his final appearance on the flagship show.

The former champion in question is Goldberg, who is set to clash with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL for the World Heavyweight Championship and retire from in-ring competition, as his bout against The Ring General is billed as his final match in WWE.

Last year, Da Man announced that he would compete in his final match in 2025. He also had a heated altercation with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024, which nearly confirmed their bout in the future.

In an emotional farewell, Goldberg may make his final appearance on Monday Night RAW and interact with the WWE Universe, telling them it could be his last time interacting with them before ending his in-ring career. However, The Ring General could ruin the moment by interfering, and they might get into a confrontation before their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer questions the logic behind a title match at SNME

On Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized Goldberg vs. Gunther and the Stamford-based promotion’s illogical booking of the match.

The multi-time Tag Team Champion pointed out that Gunther never issued an open challenge, so how could Da Man challenge for the title without earning a shot? Additionally, the Hall of Famer questioned the logic behind the booking and called storylines like these insulting.

“Did Gunther issue an open challenge? No. Did Gunther say, ‘no matter who it is… you get the next title shot’? No… Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying yes?… A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it’s just ramming something down your fan base’s throat and just expecting them to consume it." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

With SNME 40 around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Goldberg and Gunther’s title match unfolds this weekend.

