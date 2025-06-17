WWE Hall of Famer buries Goldberg's return

A WWE Hall of Famer was not a fan of how Goldberg's return was booked last night on RAW. The WCW legend confronted Gunther during this week's show and will be facing him next month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the segment between Goldberg and The Ring General last night on the red brand. The veteran stated that the segment lacked logic and wondered why the 58-year-old was simply given a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He also claimed that the storyline was insulting to him because there wasn't much thought put into it.

“Did Gunther issue an open challenge? No. Did Gunther say, ‘no matter who it is… you get the next title shot’? No… Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying yes?… A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it’s just ramming something down your fan base’s throat and just expecting them to consume it," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

You can check out the podcast below:

The two stars had a confrontation last year at Bad Blood. The WWE Hall of Famer hopped over the barricade and went after Gunther, but security intervened before they could brawl with each other.

Vince Russo criticizes Goldberg's return on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Goldberg should have been presented better during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why the legend wasn't given special treatment for his return. He claimed that the former champion should have arrived in a limo and had his appearance teased throughout the night.

"Goldberg's there. Have a limo pull up. Have a limo pull up before you see anything. Then you do this in-ring, we see the limo again. At least keep me there. Okay bro, somebody special is here tonight." [8:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Da Man can defeat Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

