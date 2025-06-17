WWE's blunder with Goldberg appearance; wrestling veteran shocked: "Somebody special is here tonight" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently detailed a significant missed opportunity with Goldberg's appearance on RAW. The legendary wrestler was on the red brand this week.
Bill showed up on the red brand show and came face-to-face with the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The WCW veteran praised the Ring General for his work, but recalled their confrontation last year. He challenged Gunther to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event and declared, "You're next!"
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the Hall of Famer should have received some special treatment. He felt WWE could have shown him coming out of a limousine. The veteran writer explained that Goldberg should have gotten a superstar reception to build him as a major attraction going up against the current Heavyweight Champion.
"Goldberg's there. Have a limo pull up. Have a limo pull up before you see anything. Then you do this in-ring, we see the limo again. At least keep me there. Okay bro, somebody special is here tonight." [8:07 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if the WCW legend can keep up with Gunther inside the ring. The two megastars will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.