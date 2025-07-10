John Cena to turn babyface after female star returns to WWE as heel to help Cody Rhodes? Exploring potential SummerSlam ending

WWE has officially announced that at SummerSlam 2025, John Cena will face Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. The American Nightmare earned this title shot by defeating Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025.

Fans are rooting for both stars and are excited to witness this WrestleMania rematch. Amid this, there is a possibility that the Last Real Champion may turn babyface at The Biggest Party of The Summer when Brandi Rhodes returns to WWE as a heel and helps Rhodes walk out as the new champion.

Brandi's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania XL Night Two, where she accompanied Rhodes in his match against Roman Reigns for the world title. Later, when Cody dethroned the OTC, Brandi also celebrated with her husband in the ring post-match.

The rationale why the 42-year-old female star is anticipated to return as a heel due to the prospect of Cody Rhodes turning heel and joining forces with The Rock. The American Nightmare declined The Final Boss' offer at Elimination Chamber 2025. This led to Cena turning into a villainous star and attacking Rhodes.

Meanwhile, recently, WWE has dropped considerable hints suggesting that Rhodes might turn heel at SummerSlam this year. Additionally, in an interview, the former Undisputed WWE Champion confirmed that his babyface turn is at the tail end of its run.

All this suggests that Rhodes might turn heel at SummerSlam and dethrone John Cena with the help of a returning Brandi Rhodes. Further, the prodigal son could disclose his new alliance with The People's Champion, leading to Cena switching character again and turning to a babyface star, something the WWE Universe has wanted in the final stretch of his career.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena must be extra careful at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Besides the prospect of Cody Rhodes turning heel, Cena and The American Nightmare must be extra careful at SummerSlam. The reason is Mr. Money in the Bank 2025, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary had already attempted to cash in the briefcase at Night of Champions. However, it ended up with The Cenation Leader retaining the gold after defeating CM Punk in that match.

WWE SummerSlam is considered one of the biggest stages after WrestleMania. So, The Revolutionary might not hesitate to cash in his MITB briefcase on the big stage. Rollins could turn Rhodes vs. Cena into a Triple Threat bout if he cashes in before their match comes to an end.

This is why both the stars must be cautious about the former World Heavyweight Champion's presence at SummerSlam 2025.

