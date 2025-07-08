Both Gunther and Goldberg to leave SNME without the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Potential explored

Gunther is all set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL this weekend in Atlanta. The Ring General is a heavy favorite to retain his gold against the Hall of Famer.

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, is known for delivering unexpected outcomes and angles. Hence, Goldberg and Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship match could end in chaos. In fact, both Da Man and the Austrian might have to leave Saturday Night’s Main Event without the title.

In a shocking twist, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins could do the unthinkable and pull off the Heist of the Century 2.0 by cashing in his contract during Gunther and Goldberg's title bout at SNME, turning it into a Triple Threat contest. With the help of his heel faction, The Visionary could walk out of the show as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg's match against Gunther seems predictable since it is set to be the Hall of Famer's retirement bout. Most fans expect the champion to retain his gold in Atlanta. However, Triple H could book Rollins to cash in his contract to make the outcome unpredictable and protect Da Man from looking weak in his last match.

Rollins has been presented as an unstoppable force since WrestleMania 41. He needs a world title to accomplish his mission of taking over WWE. Therefore, booking him to win the gold may be the right decision. That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE star wants Goldberg to beat Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar EC3 said that Goldberg winning the World Heavyweight Championship by beating Gunther at the SNME XL could be a great and unexpected finish. He felt the potential booking decision could make the title picture unpredictable.

"A red herring, and Goldberg possibly winning, and then you don't know what's gonna happen after that. 'Cause then you have a Gunther rematch, you have a Seth Rollins possibly cash [sic] in. You have Goldberg with the title, like you are definitely attracting attention to tune in to see what happens. So, there is a cliffhanger to that, that is kind of enticing."

It will be interesting to see how Goldberg vs. Gunther unfolds this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

