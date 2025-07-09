  • home icon
  Seth Rollins to replace Bron Breakker in his faction with ex-AEW star before SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins to replace Bron Breakker in his faction with ex-AEW star before SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 09, 2025 07:27 GMT
Seth Rollins is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion
Seth Rollins is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

Former world champion Seth Rollins and his heel faction have been dominating Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania 41. The latest episode of the red brand show saw the group put up a display of their dominance as all three superstars targeted the top talents on the roster. Interestingly, after an incident that took place Monday night, there is some speculation that Rollins could replace Bron Breakker with a top NXT star.

Mr. Money in the Bank kicked off the latest episode of RAW with his heel stable. As The Visionary extended his hand to get the mic from Paul Heyman, in an interesting moment noticed by most fans, Bron Breakker took the mic instead. Rollins and Heyman looked on in confusion, even as they stood rooted, talking to each other. Fans and pundits believe WWE may have planted the seeds of a possible break-up within the heel group.

In a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins could kick Bron out of his faction for trying to overrule him and trying to take charge. He could then replace him with former AEW star and current NXT Superstar, Ricky Saints, fka Ricky Starks, before SummerSlam 2025.

Saints is among the top stars on the developmental brand, and it looks like he might soon climb the ladder as the next big superstar in the Stamford-based promotion.

Getting added to Rollins’ stable on RAW would be a perfect launching pad for him on the main roster. With fans already backing him audibly on NXT, the star can play second fiddle to The Architect as a heel. Additionally, it would also help establish Bron Breakker as a top babyface superstar.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Seth Rollins to compete in a major WWE match this weekend

The Visionary and his heel faction have been brutalizing multiple top WWE Superstars lately. One among them is SmackDown’s LA Knight.

However, Knight isn’t someone who backs down from a fight. He has shown that he won't back off and even had the upper hand on this week's WWE RAW, standing tall to close the show. The Megastar will face Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. The show is set to emanate from Atlanta this weekend.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Rollins and the heel crew and how his singles bout against LA Knight unfolds at SNME XL.

Edited by Harish Raj S
