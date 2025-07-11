Teddy Long breaks silence after son's tragic passing

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has opened up about the passing of his son. His son Antione recently passed away, and the tragic news was shared by his friend Mac Davis on Facebook.

Teddy Long is one of the most respected veterans of the wrestling industry. He gained massive popularity during his tenure as the SmackDown General Manager in the past. In an era of heel authority figures, he excelled as a babyface on-screen GM.

Long's son passed away a few days ago. This tragic news came about three years after his wife's passing. The veteran has now broken his silence after the demise of his son.

Here's what Long said on the Wrestling’s Road Trip After Hours podcast:

“He passed, I believe, last Thursday. We found him Friday,” Long began. “He was in his home, and he was unresponsive. So basically, I’m waiting on the autopsy to let us kind of know what really happened. And he was lying on his bed, still had his clothes on and everything, and one of his friends came there and found him in the house… nothing we can do is God’s call,” Long said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Teddy Long's popularity among WWE fans

Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and his induction was met with a positive reaction from fans. Long was a beloved on-screen figure during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era and was mostly seen supporting SmackDown's top babyfaces.

One of Long's greatest on-screen moments came on the road to WrestleMania 22 in 2006. After Rey Mysterio lost his WrestleMania world title spot to Randy Orton, Long used his pull to put the veteran back in the match to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Mysterio went on to defeat Orton and Kurt Angle at 'Mania to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

