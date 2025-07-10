Wrestling veteran stunned by former WWE star’s scandal: "Shane was tight with the dude" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Duke "the Dumpster" Droese's scandal. The ex-WWE star was recently indicted for trying to purchase child pornography.

Michael Droese was arrested in Warren County, Tennessee, after attempting to purchase child pornography on the dark web. The ex-wrestler tried to make payments with cryptocurrency, and Coinbase alerted the FBI, leading to the subsequent arrest.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled that he was working on the WWE magazine when Duke was doing his gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran writer revealed that Shane McMahon produced a lot of his segments. He mentioned Shane was pretty close with the star back in the day. Russo was shocked to see Droese involved in such a huge scandal. He recalled pegging him for a normal guy and never thought he would be involved in this mess.

"Yeah bro, I was on the magazine when Duke Droese was there. Bro, remember when he did the vignettes, the garbage can off the building? Remember that? Bro, you know who produced those vignettes? Shane. Yeah, Shane was tight with the dude. I remember, Shane did all that stuff. But yeah, bro, he was a normal, average guy. That's why when I saw that, I was like, 'What, bro?' I would have never, never thought that, you know, based on the guy I worked with. But again, that was a very, very long time ago. But still, man, wow." [From 1:00 onwards]

The 56-year-old star was later released after posting a $10,000 bail. The charges were classified as "attempted" since the ex-WWE star never completed the purchase.

