4 WWE stars who would have been better opponents for Tiffany Stratton at Evolution

Tiffany Stratton chose Trish Stratus as her opponent for WWE Evolution. The two women teamed up for a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Ad

The stars shared mutual respect while opposing The Annihilator. Despite selecting a WWE Hall of Famer and legend like Trish Stratus, the match feels somewhat rushed, as it is included to feature both women on the card.

Had officials spaced out events more, rather than having one nearly every two weeks, then the angle would have had time to breathe. Her match with Stratus still could have been booked, just at SummerSlam instead of Evolution.

Ad

Trending

Considering the other stories told over the last six months, the next four stars would have been better opponents at Evolution for Tiffany Stratton.

#4. Alexa Bliss crossed paths with Tiffany Stratton during Queen of the Ring

Ad

Alexa Bliss has been just as important to the last eight years of women's wrestling as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley. However, her booking as a top woman on par with those other names ended after 2018.

The multi-time champion was an important part of matches, but was relegated to minor roles due to her ability to play different characters. Since Flair earned a title shot by winning Royal Rumble, Bliss could have received one at Evolution.

Ad

She was booked for the first all-women's event but had to bow out due to a minor injury. They could have picked up the angle with The Queen for SummerSlam.

#3. Making up for Nikki Bella's missed feud with Liv Morgan

Nikki Bella returned before Night of Champions to start a program with Liv Morgan. It was likely heading toward a tag team title match between the Bellas and The Judgment Day.

Ad

Morgan got hurt, leaving Nikki in a state of limbo. She later announced her plans to enter the Evolution Battle Royal. Since they already had plans for Nikki, she could have pivoted to a feud with Stratton.

She represented the generation before Bliss and Flair, so that could have been worked into an angle for the all-women's event. That could have led to Stratus facing Stratton at SummerSlam.

#2. Saving the finale with Nia Jax for Evolution

Ad

It felt like Nia Jax hogged the WWE Women's Title scene this year. She faced Stratton three times, culminating in a Last Woman Standing Match on the SmackDown from Saudi Arabia ahead of Night of Champions.

Instead of rushing that match, it could have been saved for Evolution. It would have been a bigger stage for the final showdown between the former friends.

Officials try to book go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown with important matches, but that particular episode also had a WWE Tag Team Title contest and a Women's United States Championship match.

Ad

#1. Jade Cargill battled Tiffany Stratton before winning Queen of the Ring

Jade Cargill will face Naomi again at Evolution instead of Tiffany Stratton. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton clashed about a month ago, but Naomi interrupted the match. The Storm then won Queen of the Ring and warned Stratton and Stratus last week.

Ad

Instead of booking another match between Naomi and Cargill, The Storm could have demanded her title match at Evolution, claiming she didn't want to wait until SummerSlam.

Having two title showdowns lined up takes some intrigue out of the first match. WWE bucked that trend with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley around the Elimination Chamber PLE. Cargill, at least, has been active in SmackDown angles all year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE