41-year-old veteran to return after 848 days and challenge The Judgment Day? Exploring potential WWE Evolution twist

The Judgment Day is finally back to being one of the top factions in WWE, as the group holds almost all the gold on RAW. That said, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match at Evolution 2.

The duo will clash against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from SmackDown, The Kabuki Warriors from RAW, and Sol Ruca & Zaria from NXT. Raquel and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to regain the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW after 'Mania 41. They had initially lost the gold to the Irish duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but got their rematch on the red brand.

Unfortunately for The Judgment Day, Liv was sidelined after sustaining a shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on the June 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, The Miracle Kid was later replaced by Roxanne Perez, and the 23-year-old will team up with Rodriguez to defend the titles this Sunday at the all-women's premium live event.

That said, Nikki Bella confirmed she will be in the Battle Royal this Sunday, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris. Interestingly, it seems like the Hall of Famer may kickstart another lengthy run in WWE after Evolution 2. This could lead to the return of Brie Bella, who has been away for 848 days as of writing this.

Brie could return and reunite with her twin for a Women's Tag Team Title shot at SummerSlam. They could then proceed to challenge Raquel and Roxanne for the gold after their potential title defense at Evolution 2.

Having the Bella Twins clash against The Judgment Day members at The Biggest Party of the Summer would be a blockbuster match for the titles. However, this angle remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Judgment Day to lose the Women's Tag Team Title to The Kabuki Warriors?

The most recent episode of RAW saw the reunion of the Kabuki Warriors. During the show, Kairi Sane defeated Roxanne Perez and got attacked by the latter and Raquel Rodriguez in the post-match. It was at this moment that Asuka ran down to the ring to save Sane.

The Kabuki Warriors requested a match against The Judgment Day members later that night, and Adam Pearce granted their request. The Japanese stars will be representing RAW in the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match for Evolution 2. With the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line, The Kabuki Warriors could pull off a massive win and secure the gold. This would set them up for a blockbuster rematch against Rodriguez and Perez at SummerSlam.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is also only hypothetical at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Evolution 2.

