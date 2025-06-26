WWE officially confirms Liv Morgan's replacement partner for Raquel Rodriguez after star's heartbreaking injury

WWE has now officially confirmed who will be teaming with Raquel Rodriguez now that Liv Morgan is injured. The latter may not be back for some time, and it could be that WWE has plans regarding the Women's Tag Team Titles as well at this time.

Last week on RAW, Morgan suffered a freak injury during her match with Kairi Sane. The match saw Liv fall on her elbow, and that caused a shoulder dislocation. She had to be taken to the back due to the injury. Since then, there have been reports that the Judgment Day member will require surgery on her shoulder. As a result, she will be gone for several months, as confirmed by WWE on RAW this week as well. Now, WWE has replaced Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne has been a bigger presence in the Judgment Day over the last few weeks. She was brought into the fold by Finn Balor, and it appears that she is establishing herself with the rest of the group. WWE took to its X account to officially announce that, in the absence of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are now a team. There have also been reports on the same.

Perez has already appeared comfortable with Dominik Mysterio, and now seems to have gotten on the same page with Raquel Rodriguez as well.

Raquel Rodriguez has already destroyed Rhea Ripley, even without Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez has not been messing around and has targeted Mami in Morgan's absence. Now, with Roxanne Perez also on her side, Ripley is outnumbered again.

The star will have to find a way to get back at Raquel Rodriguez. The coming weeks should shed more light on the plans for the feud between the two stars.

With Morgan gone, it remains to be seen when the announcement of Perez's inclusion will be made on WWE TV and what form it will take.

