Liv Morgan's replacement revealed - Reports

Liv Morgan is set to be on the sidelines for the next few months following a shoulder injury on RAW last week. While the unfortunate incident has raised speculation about the future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, it appears that the company already has a replacement in mind.

Morgan dislocated her shoulder during a match against Kairi Sane on the red brand last week. The former Women's World Champion is expected to undergo surgery for the same and could be out of action for up to six months.

Many expected Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan to get stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship due to the latter's injury. However, a recent report from PWInsider has noted that Raquel will continue to hold the title, with Liv being replaced by Roxanne Perez as the powerhouse's partner.

WWE veteran believes Liv Morgan could be out for a long time

Liv Morgan has been doing some of the best work of her career since turning heel last year. However, an unfortunate injury has derailed her career, and the former Women's World Champion may be sidelined for the rest of 2025.

Vince Russo, who has praised Liv Morgan a lot for her recent work, noted that the way WWE addressed the female star's injury on RAW, it seemed like she could be out for four months. The veteran also showed concern for Morgan's ongoing storyline with Roxanne Perez.

"I just can't wait to see how they drag this out with uh Liv and Roxanne and and Rodriguez for four months because I'm telling you bro, the the way they made it sound tonight, you're not going to see Liv Morgan for four months," Russo said.

Liv was involved in multiple enthralling storylines before her injury. She had an interaction with Nikki Bella a couple of weeks back, and the two looked to be on a collision course. The Judgment Day star has also been dealing with Roxanne Perez trying to infiltrate her group while also chasing the Women's World Championship.

