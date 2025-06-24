Major concern following WWE’s Liv Morgan announcement pointed out by veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's top stars at the moment and has a huge fan following behind her. She is a multiple-time world champion in the company and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and was seemingly set for a huge summer. However, it was confirmed on the latest episode of RAW that she will be out for several months.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that it looks like Morgan wouldn't be on the show for the next four months. Speaking during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that this would lead to the Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan storyline to stretch.
It seemed like Perez and Morgan were headed towards a collision with each other had Morgan's shoulder injury not taken place. The 31-year-old was injured moments into her match with Kairi Sane a few weeks prior and is now set to miss both WWE Evolution and SummerSlam, the latter of which is scheduled to be in her home state.
"I just can't wait to see how they drag this out with uh Liv and Roxanne and and Rodriguez for four months because I'm telling you bro, the the way they made it sound tonight, you're not going to see Liv Morgan for four months," Russo said. [20:04 onwards]
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez is set to take on Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions in a street fight. Ripley has always had a problem with The Judgment Day since they betrayed her, and both women cost each other in their Queen of the Ring tournament matches. A match between the two was announced during the latest episode of RAW, after Rodriguez put Ripley through a table.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!