Major concern following WWE’s Liv Morgan announcement pointed out by veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's top stars at the moment and has a huge fan following behind her. She is a multiple-time world champion in the company and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and was seemingly set for a huge summer. However, it was confirmed on the latest episode of RAW that she will be out for several months.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that it looks like Morgan wouldn't be on the show for the next four months. Speaking during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that this would lead to the Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan storyline to stretch.

It seemed like Perez and Morgan were headed towards a collision with each other had Morgan's shoulder injury not taken place. The 31-year-old was injured moments into her match with Kairi Sane a few weeks prior and is now set to miss both WWE Evolution and SummerSlam, the latter of which is scheduled to be in her home state.

Trending

"I just can't wait to see how they drag this out with uh Liv and Roxanne and and Rodriguez for four months because I'm telling you bro, the the way they made it sound tonight, you're not going to see Liv Morgan for four months," Russo said. [20:04 onwards]

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez is set to take on Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions in a street fight. Ripley has always had a problem with The Judgment Day since they betrayed her, and both women cost each other in their Queen of the Ring tournament matches. A match between the two was announced during the latest episode of RAW, after Rodriguez put Ripley through a table.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!