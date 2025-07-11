Drew McIntyre makes his WWE retirement plans official 

Drew McIntyre recently laid out his retirement plans from WWE, revealing that he had an idea about how he plans to bid farewell to the wrestling business. The Scottish Warrior revealed that his final hurrah in the global juggernaut would see him reunite with his 3MB stablemates, Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

Although 3MB was never heavily promoted in WWE, the stable generated a niche and cult following to the extent that fans still clamor for the group to reunite in some form. It's been more than a decade since the stable disbanded in 2014 after a two-year run when Mahal and McIntyre were shown the door from the promotion.

In the following years, all three members of 3MB found varied levels of success. While both Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are former WWE Champions, Heath Slater found success in the tag division. However, among the three, only McIntyre is still with the company.

In a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, The Scottish Warrior revealed that he wanted the faction to reunite as he closes in on his retirement. He added that he would like to be on Mahal and Slater's side, but not get physical.

“Yeah, there’s going to be. I tell Heath and Jinder all the time. I was like, you know, I’m going to do what I got to do. I’m going to, as I mentioned, get what’s mine. But eventually, when I feel like it’s getting close to time, you know, I’m about to say goodbye, that’s when I throw my mates a bone. We re-form 3MB. I don’t take any bumps. Heath takes all the bumps. Jinder might take a few in there. I’ll stand on the apron, air guitar like hell, have a good old time," said Drew McIntyre. (10:45 - 11:08)

Drew McIntyre is not interested in facing John Cena

Elsewhere in the chat, Drew McIntyre mentioned that he had no desire to face John Cena. Though the former WWE Champion said he enjoyed Cena's pipebomb on CM Punk, he made it clear he wasn't a fan of Cena anymore. He added that he was instead looking forward to getting inside the ring with Cody Rhodes.

“He tore CM Punk apart that one week on the microphone with a pipe bomb. I enjoyed it. And I was like, ‘God, I’d love to come back at Cena on the microphone,’ but he’s not the same John Cena. He’s a little b**ch these days. So, I don’t want John Cena. I want Cody Rhodes," said McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is currently gearing up for a match against Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 after the latter took him out on SmackDown.

