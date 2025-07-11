Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion refuses to face John Cena for major reason

John Cena has been dominant in recent months. However, a former World Champion is simply refusing to face The Last Real Champion for one interesting reason.

Drew McIntyre has been on a fierce run for the past year. He was involved in some great feuds and matches with CM Punk and Damian Priest. Now that he has put both of them behind him, he is focusing on winning the WWE Championship again. However, he has no interest in facing the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre praised Cena for his recent pipe bomb promo on CM Punk. However, he said that the Greatest of All Time has gone a little soft these days. Thus, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wanted to face Cody Rhodes instead of Cena.

“He tore CM Punk apart that one week on the microphone with a pipe bomb. I enjoyed it. And I was like, ‘God, I’d love to come back at Cena on the microphone,’ but he’s not the same John Cena. He’s a little b**ch these days. So, I don’t want John Cena. I want Cody Rhodes.” [5:04 - 5:16]

Drew McIntyre claimed that John Cena has been ducking him his entire career

During his WWE career, Drew McIntyre has competed against some of the company's best, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and many more. However, he's never had a singles match against John Cena.

During the same interview, Drew claimed that Cena has been avoiding him his entire career, and he had no idea this was the case. He believes that perhaps the Undisputed WWE Champion fears his mic skills.

“I’ve never had a singles match with Cena. He’s been ducking me his entire career. Don’t know why. I’m sure he’d put a spin on it as he always does. The problem is, I can spin things back verbally these days. Maybe that’s why he’s avoiding me.” [4:53 - 5:03]

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Cena before his retirement this year.

