Stephanie McMahon reached out to WWE legend after personal tragedy

Stephanie McMahon reached out to a WWE Hall of Famer after he suffered a personal tragedy. Veteran Teddy Long thanked her for reaching out to him following his son's tragic passing.
Teddy Long's son Antione recently passed away, and the Hall of Famer received condolences from all corners of the wrestling world. Long received massive support from his peers during this difficult time.
As revealed by Long on the Wrestling’s Road Trip After Hours podcast, Stephanie McMahon was one of several wrestling personalities who reached out to him after his son's tragic death.
Here's what Long said:
“A lot of people acknowledge that, and text me and stuff from the WWE. And I want to say those names now too, so to let them know, you know how much I appreciate it,” he said. “Mark Henry was one of them. Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, The Godfather, Eric Bischoff, Natalya, Ron Simmons, JBL, and Stephanie McMahon, she reached out and she spoke on behalf of her and Triple H… So, thank you so much, Stephanie.” [H/T Wrestling News]
Teddy Long on WWE reaching out to him for Hall of Fame induction
Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The legend had a chat with Fox Sports ahead of the ceremony and had the following to say about getting the call:
"Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought 'well, if they're going to do that, I'm pretty sure my time will come one day.' And that's what did happen. I was real excited, it's such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it's just great. It don't get no better than that." [H/T Fightful]
Long's run as SmackDown General Manager ended more than a decade ago. He still occasionally makes appearances for the Stamford-based promotion, though.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE