Seth Rollins to kick Bron Breakker out of his faction and replace him with female WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and his heel crew are currently terrorizing WWE. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was a prime example where all three members of the heel stable laid out the top three red brand’s prospects, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta. Despite their dominating run, there is a chance Rollins might kick Bron Breakker out of the group and replace him with a top female superstar.

Seth Rollins, alongside his crew, opened the latest edition of RAW. As The Visionary extended his hand to get the mic from Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker grabbed the microphone from Heyman's hands instead and began addressing the WWE Universe. This caught Rollins’ attention, and he had something to say in the former Wiseman’s ears while Breakker was cutting his promo.

In a shocking twist, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins might get insecure about Breakker’s act of subtle disrespect and kick him out of their faction and welcome the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and his wife, Becky Lynch, to his faction. This could be to ensure he has someone he could trust the most in the locker room beside him. This would lay the foundation for Bron’s eventual face turn and would help him establish himself as a stronger singles star.

Lynch is currently in a feud with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s IC Title, and the three women are scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat bout at Evolution 2025 for the IC Championship. Meanwhile, Rollins will lock horns in a singles bout against LA Knight.

Rollins and Lynch running the heel WWE faction together as leaders would create an intriguing storyline as both are top heels in their respective divisions.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Was WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s house broken into?

In a bit of shocking news, TMZ Sports reported that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's Southern Californian beach house was broken into around 3 AM earlier this week.

Seth Rollins was the one who made the call, and the couple was informed that a certain amount of cash had been stolen from the couple’s house.

At the time of the break-in, the couple and their daughter were not home. They were away for the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before Evolution 2025 and Saturday Night’s Main Event. Thankfully, there was no danger to the stars' family, and investigations are ongoing.

It will be interesting to see what plans the WWE has for Seth Rollins and his heel group in the coming weeks.

