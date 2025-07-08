Unfortunate news for WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - Reports

WWE is set to host two back-to-back premium live events over the weekend, but Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have faced an unfortunate setback ahead of the shows.
Today, TMZ Sports reported that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's beach house was burglarized on Tuesday. The report suggests that the break-in at their Southern Californian beach house happened around 3 am at night when the two were away for Monday Night RAW.
The report also stated that Rollins made the call, and a certain amount of cash was stolen from the couple's home. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made by the cops. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the break-in.
The couple, along with their daughter, were in Providence, Rhode Island, where the company hosted the go-home show on Monday Night RAW ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Both Rollins and Lynch performed on the show in different capacities.
The couple has a big week ahead, as Rollins will face LA Knight in a one-on-one match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, and Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
The story is ongoing, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide further information as it becomes available.
