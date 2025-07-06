Paul Heyman to introduce 40-year-old WWE Superstar as his new client at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman is the 'Kingmaker' in WWE. He has allied with multiple top superstars throughout his career and has turned them into megastars, from Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Seth Rollins. Rollins and his heel crew have been terrorizing the entire division. Interestingly, the stable might expand as Heyman may add a 40-year-old star as his newest client.

Ad

Heyman and Rollins have been hinting at a potential backup plan. The last time they mentioned a surprise, Bronson Reed joined the heel stable. In a shocking twist, the Wiseman could add 40-year-old SmackDown star Aleister Black as his client and make the heel faction unstoppable.

Paul Heyman has been a major advocate for Aleister Black throughout his career and has seen the Dutchman as a major star. An earlier report revealed that Heyman, at one point, wanted him to beat Brock Lesnar.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE NXT Champion himself has revealed that the Hall of Famer has always been his corner. This shows that Black is on good terms with Heyman.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Black has been showing signs of turning heel as he attacked R-Truth for interrupting him in the past.

The two are set to clash in a singles bout next week on Friday Night SmackDown, emanating from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Black could join the heel stable at WWE SummerSlam 2025, helping Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative and nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

SmackDown Superstar reveals WWE plans

In an interview with Le10Sport, Aleister Black revealed his current goals in the Stamford-based promotion. The Dutchman expressed that he wants to win a championship and main-event WrestleMania.

Furthermore, the Harbinger of Fury stated that he wants to gain as much from the tenure he has left within his professional wrestling career. Which is expected to last for five to eight years.

Ad

“To headline WrestleMania and win a title,” he says. “I think every wrestler who has a goal should aim for that if they want to reach the highest level possible in our industry. That’s the goal. But it doesn’t matter what the title is, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it doesn’t matter what the rivalry is, it doesn’t matter what the story is. What matters is that I want to accomplish everything I can in the time I have left as a wrestler, which is hopefully five to eight years. I feel good. I think I’m in the best shape of my life. Mentally, I feel so good,” said Black. [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Aleister Black in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!