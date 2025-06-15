Aleister Black reveals how much time he has left in the ring 

Former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion on the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown after months of teases and anticipation. With his incredible in-ring talent and presence, Black has already made his mark.

The former AEW star is just getting started and is sure to have a bright future in the company. Interestingly, Black recently discussed his in-ring retirement timeline.

While speaking to Le10Sport, Aleister Black revealed his current goals in World Wrestling Entertainment. He stated that he wants to win the championship and main event WrestleMania, adding that it is something every wrestler should aim for if they desire to reach the pinnacle of the industry.

Moreover, Black stated that he wants to gain as much as possible from his professional wrestling career and achieve his goals before it ends, which is expected to last five to eight years at most. Currently, he is in peak physical and mental condition.

“To headline WrestleMania and win a title ,” he says. “I think every wrestler who has a goal should aim for that if they want to reach the highest level possible in our industry. That’s the goal. But it doesn’t matter what the title is, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it doesn’t matter what the rivalry is, it doesn’t matter what the story is. What matters is that I want to accomplish everything I can in the time I have left as a wrestler, which is hopefully five to eight years. I feel good. I think I’m in the best shape of my life. Mentally, I feel so good,” said Black. [H/T Ringside News]

Veteran WWE manager discusses the gimmick of Aleister Black on SmackDown

While speaking on the BroDown show with host Mac Davis, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell raised questions about Aleister Black’s persona and expressed confusion over whether Black was a heel or a babyface.

"They're pushing, this is a guy, what's his name - Black? Aleister Black. Guys, I don't get it. I don't think you could get that guy over if you took him on a sixty-foot building and pushed him. And they pushed him for like at least five weeks. And when he goes to the ring, he's just there. What is he? A heel or a babyface? What is he or is he just there?"

It will be interesting to see whether Aleister Black will reach the top of the industry and achieve his goals before he retires.

