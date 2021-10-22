Paul Heyman wanted AEW star to defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36 instead of Drew McIntyre - Reports

WWE star Brock Lesnar could have had a different opponent at WrestleMania 36 if Paul Heyman had got his wish. The Special Counsel of Roman Reigns wanted Lesnar to face current AEW star Malakai Black, who was then known as Aleister Black in WWE, to face The Beast Incarnate at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, who defeated Lesnar and won the world title for the very first time. McIntyre got the opportunity to face the three-time Universal Champion after winning the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newslettter recently stated that Heyman wanted Black to be in McIntyre's position at The Show of Shows, but Vince McMahon had other plans. Heyman wanted the former NXT Champion to win the title from Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre and Brock Lesnar headlined night 2 of WrestleMania 36, while Black faced Bobby Lashley on the same day in a singles match and got the win against the future WWE Champion.

Paul Heyman fought for Aleister Black when the AEW star was in WWE

Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36

Following his WWE release, Black revealed that Paul Heyman was a big fan of his and fought for him to get more opportunities in the company.

"When I was under [Paul] Heyman's wing, Heyman fought tooth and nail for me but it was always at the end of the day when the decision is made, the decision is made. Heyman couldn't protect everyone and he tried his best and I tried my best," said Black.

Black also revealed that he had a conversation with Heyman after his release, where the latter gave the AEW star words of encouragement. Heyman thought that Black was five years ahead of the business with his character.

Malakai Black @TommyEnd Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner.

