Recently released WWE Star says Paul Heyman "fought tooth and nail" for him backstage

Earlier today, WWE released several wrestlers who left the wrestling world in a state of shock. This came as a surprise to wrestlers and fans alike, including recently released WWE Superstar Aleister Black.

During his time on RAW in late 2019 and early 2020 Black was working under Paul Heyman, who was the executive director of RAW at the time.

Black hosted a stream on Thea Trinidad's Twitch channel and discussed a number of things after his release. He also recalled Paul Heyman's contributions backstage and what he did for him during Heyman's time as executive director:

"When I was under [Paul] Heyman's wing, Heyman fought tooth and nail for me but it was always at the end of the day when the decision is made, the decision is made." Black continued, "Heyman couldn't protect everyone and he tried his best and I tried my best."

Aleister Black had recently returned to WWE TV after six months

In October, Aleister Black was drafted to WWE SmackDown but he never got to compete on the blue brand. From October to April, we didn't hear a word from Black until on April 23, WWE aired vignettes promoting him.

The vignettes centered around the mysterious character of the "Dark Father," a figure in Aleister Black's life responsible for presumably teaching him different lessons. The vignettes led up to the May 21 episode of SmackDown when Black interfered in the main event which was being contested for the Intercontinental Championship.

Black came out to the ring and connected with the Black Mass on Big E, consequently costing him the Intercontinental Championship. That was Black's last appearance on WWE TV and earlier today came the announcement that he had been released.

Black himself was surprised that he was released. He took to Twitter to express that the news was unexpected for him given he was being pushed as an on-screen character on WWE SmackDown:

"I'm gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself."

