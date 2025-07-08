WWE may have written Jey Uso off TV

Since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, Jey Uso has been struggling to regain his winning streak. After the latest episode of RAW, it seems The Yeet Master may have been written off television.

Ad

Seth Rollins and his heel faction extended their dominance as all three members of the group competed in singles matches on the red brand and claimed huge victories. Bron Breakker faced Sami Zayn, and after a punishing match, Paul Heyman revealed that the former Intercontinental Champion was hurt and would be out of action indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed faced Jey Uso in a singles match on the Monday Night Show. The bout ended controversially after Reed tossed a chair into The Yeet Master's face. The referee stopped the match, and Uso won by DQ. However, Reed didn’t stop there as he hit Jey with three massive tsunamis, leaving him lying in the ring. In a shocking turn of events, the Stamford-based promotion might have written Jey Uso off television with Reed's brutal action.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The Yeet Master needs a break as he has been a workhorse babyface since last year, competing almost every week, PLEs, and house shows. Uso might return near SummerSlam 2025 and could potentially join The Bloodline Saga with Jacob Fatu and his twin brother and former Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso against the newly crowned WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa and his heel Bloodline (Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo) on SmackDown.

Ad

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

WWE legend fears the company may have dropped the ball on Jey Uso

The Yeet Master shocked the world when he won the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble, eliminating John Cena in the final moments, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the title. Uso defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All to win his first singles title. Uso’s championship reign lasted 51 days as he lost the title back to The Ring General.

Ad

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former ECW star Tommy Dreamer said he doesn't want Uso to lose momentum after his recent World Heavyweight Title loss.

"Jey Uso's been lost in this mix, and his reaction in Pittsburgh [June 30 episode of RAW] was one of the loudest I've ever heard, and I don't see new merch for him, and I'm like do not drop this ball with Jey because WWE for years, and pro wrestling for years, but especially the WWE, is fueled by babyfaces and merchandise." [17:59 – 18:22]

Ad

With buzz and anticipation surrounding his name, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for the former WWE champion, Jey Uso, in the coming week and whether he will return to the title picture, face off against Seth Rollins and his heel faction, or join The Bloodline Saga. The Yeet Master has multiple paths ahead in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!