Paul Heyman reveals 7-time WWE champion is injured on RAW and out indefinitely

Paul Heyman has revealed that a RAW star is severely injured and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. It was said that the star had suffered an injury and he would not be able to compete.

Sami Zayn has had a tough time over the past few weeks. He had to battle Karrion Kross, and although he defeated him, Kross appears not to have taken the loss well. He has attacked Zayn multiple times and left him hurt instead. Tonight, ahead of his match against Bron Breakker, Kross attacked him again with a pipe. Despite Adam Pearce begging Zayn not to wrestle, the star stepped into the ring again against the destructive superstar.

He wrestled Bron Breakker and was left decimated with move after move, with the spears endedending the match. Sami was crying in pain, and the match was called off, but Breakker ended it before it could be stopped. He had to be taken to the back.

Paul Heyman then went to Seth Rollins to reveal that the star was injured. He was going to be out of action indefinitely.

While Sami Zayn's ribs were already injured heading into RAW tonight, Paul Heyman has confirmed that the seven-time WWE champion won't be seen in the ring for the foreseeable future.

