WWE might have dropped the ball with Jey Uso, legend fears

Jey Uso has been one of WWE's most popular stars over the last year alongside the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. However, according to wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, WWE must be careful with its presentation of Uso moving forward.

On April 19, the former Bloodline member defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The 39-year-old's reign lasted 51 days before he lost the title back to The Ring General on the June 9 episode of RAW.

Dreamer said on Busted Open that he does not want Uso to lose momentum following his recent World Heavyweight Championship defeat:

"Jey Uso's been lost in this mix, and his reaction in Pittsburgh [June 30 episode of RAW] was one of the loudest I've ever heard, and I don't see new merch for him, and I'm like do not drop this ball with Jey because WWE for years, and pro wrestling for years, but especially the WWE, is fueled by babyfaces and merchandise." [17:59 – 18:22]

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Penta and Sami Zayn in the main event on the June 30 episode of RAW. As Dreamer referenced, Jey Uso received a loud crowd reaction when he appeared after the match with a steel chair to save Penta and Zayn.

Tommy Dreamer addresses Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's title situations

Before his heel turn at Elimination Chamber on March 1, John Cena was one of WWE's top good guys for two decades. Cody Rhodes has also performed a similar role for the company since returning in 2022.

On August 2-3, Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. In Tommy Dreamer's opinion, The American Nightmare should win the bout to ensure fans do not lose faith in their favorite stars:

"We always had our hope with our babyfaces, whether it was John Cena or all that stuff, and when John could quickly lose the title and regain it, I feel Cody needs to win this because then I'm like, wow, not only did I lose Jey, I'm losing Cody, and then what? Because there's nobody else at that level. They're not. I'm sorry." [18:33 – 18:52]

Rhodes earned a shot at Cena's title by winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. He defeated Jey Uso in the semi-final before beating long-time friend Randy Orton in the final at Night of Champions.

